In 2016, reunited UK shoegaze heroes Ride came back with Weather Diaries, their first new album in 21 years. And last year, they followed it up with Tomorrow’s Shore, an EP of songs that came from the Weather Diaries sessions. Sometimes, iconic bands get together, record one more album, and then drift off into the ether again. That’s not what’s happening here. Ride have just announced that they’ll release a new album called This Is Not A Safe Place this summer. And they’ve also shared the first single, a hazy and contemplative new song called “Future Love.”

Ride recorded This Is Not A Safe Place with Weather Diaries producer Erol Alkan. Old shoegaze hand Alan Moulder mixed the album with Caesar Edmunds. “Future Love” is a grand, gooey, melodic number with some nice chorus harmonies and a little acoustic-guitar twang in the mix. There’s plenty of effects-pedal roar in the song, but the song isn’t built around those sounds. Of the new song, Andy Bell says, “‘Future Love’ is a song about the beginning of a relationship, when everything feels possible.” Below, listen to the song and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “R.I.D.E.”

02 “Future Love”

03 “Repetition”

04 “Kill Switch”

05 “Clouds Of Saint Marie”

06 “Eternal Recurrence”

07 “15 Minutes”

08 “Jump Jet”

09 “Dial Up”

10 “End Game”

11 “Shadows Behind The Sun”

12 “In This Room”

This Is Not A Safe Place is out 8/16 on Wichita Recordings.