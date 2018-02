Last summer, UK shoegaze legends Ride released Weather Diaries, their first new album since reuniting in 2014, which also meant it was their first new collection in a full 21 years. The sessions proved fruitful, and the group soon announced a companion EP called Tomorrow’s Shore. We’ve already heard previews in the form of “Pulsar” and “Catch You Dreaming,” and now you can check out the whole EP for yourself.

Tomorrow’s Shore is out now via Wichita.