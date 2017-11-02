Ride – “Pulsar”

Earlier this year, Ride released their first new album in 21 years, Weather Diaries, and today they’ve put out a fresh non-album track, “Pulsar,” that was recorded after their most recent album, but with the same producer, Erol Alkan. The band’s Laurence “Loz” Colbert had this to say about the track:

Pulsar re-imagines old organ samples, transmissions from space, effects, heavy beats and pulsing chords. The song title tips its head to the 60’s instrumental ’Telstar’ in name and theme; and the idea was to come up with some kind of ‘space anthem’ about light, existence, travel and return. The band all contributed to make the song what it is, and it all really came together in the studio when we worked with Erol Alkan once again, following on from the success of the ‘Weather Diaries’ sessions.

Listen below.

Weather Diaries is out now via Wichita.