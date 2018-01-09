Ride – “Catch You Dreaming”

Last year, reunited UK shoegaze legends Ride released Weather Diaries, their first album in 21 years. And after dropping the new track “Pulsar” in November, they’ve now announced that they’ll give us a new EP called Tomorrow’s Shore next month. The music on the EP comes from the Weather Diaries sessions, and the band recorded the tracks with producers Erol Alkan and Alan Moulder, who also worked on the LP. “Pulsar” will be on the LP, and so will “Catch You Dreaming,” the new track that the band just shared. It’s a gentle, tingling midtempo tune with lots of electronic touches, and Ride’s Andy Bell says it’s about watching the universe end. Below, listen to the song and read what Bell has to say about it, via SPIN.

Bell says:

“Catch You Dreaming” is written from the perspective of being one of the last two people alive, watching as the Universe is ending. The protagonist looks back over the time when humanity existed, realising that we as humans brought about our own inevitable demise. Then the couple look back over their own lives of shared memories and as they are sharing this moment, everything vaporises. It’s a love song about fate, nostalgia, and having no regrets.

The song itself was intended to be a part of Weather Diaries, and recording started during the sessions in Autumn 2016. But we never managed to record a definitive version at the time and decided to come back to it later as part of a follow up EP, which is now finished, and titled “Tomorrow’s Shore.” The EP was made with an identical process to Weather Diaries and we see it as very much tied to the album.