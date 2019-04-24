Lucy Dacus – “My Mother And I”

Lucy Dacus has holidays on her musical mind this year. The singer-songwriter and boygenius member is in the process of releasing a series of songs, collectively entitled 2019, to commemorate particular holidays this year. Back on Valentine’s Day, Dacus gifted us her cover of the Édith Piaf classic, “La Vie En Rose.” Today, she pays tribute to both her mother and their star signs with her Mother’s Day and Taurus Season ballad, “My Mother And I.”

Atop echoing guitar, Dacus draws frank parallels between she and her mother. “My mother hates her body/ We share the same outline/ She swears that she loves mine,” Dacus sings. She also notes their Taurus-focused similarities: “We want love/ Warm and forever/ We want to die/ In the presence of our loved one.”

Dacus had this to say of the themes of “My Mother And I” in a press release:

Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context. We — daughters, and all children — easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day. I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women — how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.

Listen to “My Mother And I” below.