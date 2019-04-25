Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Read My Mind” Video

A couple months ago, nervy Melbourne rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever shared one half of a new split single, the washed-out and lush “In The Capital.” That single was the group’s first studio output since their breezy 2018 debut Hope Downs.

Today, the band has finally shared the B-side to “In The Capital,” the playful and jangly “Read My Mind.” The song is more sonically crisp and hook-focused than its sweetly meandering counterpart. Watery, psychedelic guitar lines make the new song sound properly aquatic — both energized and suspended in liminal space.

Rolling Blackouts asked Australian photographer Warwick Baker to make a video for “Read My Mind.” Baker chose to focus on the rodeo. In a press release, he explains, “I hoped to observe and document the spectacle of the rodeo, focusing on the performers rather than the audience. Being a vegetarian I found the event confronting, but wanted to document the theater and ritual of the rodeo without glorifying or condemning it.”

In the YouTube caption, Baker elaborates:

The original concept for the clip was a meditative travelogue interspersed with rodeo footage but in the editing process the travel footage was scrapped to focus on the brutal and balletic theater of the rodeo. The video was filmed in Ararat in Western Victoria, Australia, over the course of one afternoon and evening and cut by Bill Irving the next day. Many of the sequences were filmed at 500 frames per second on a compact digital camera. Using this process meant the recording time is limited to 5 seconds only, and focus and exposure can’t be altered during recording. Working within these parameters feels similar to taking a still photograph.

Watch the “Read My Mind” video below.

“In The Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” is out 4/26 via Sub Pop. Purchase it here.