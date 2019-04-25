Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Read My Mind” Video

A couple months ago, nervy Melbourne rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever shared one half of a new split single, the washed-out and lush “In The Capital.” That single was the group’s first studio output since their breezy 2018 debut Hope Downs.
Today, the band has finally shared the B-side to “In The Capital,” the playful and jangly “Read My Mind.” The song is more sonically crisp and hook-focused than its sweetly meandering counterpart. Watery, psychedelic guitar lines make the new song sound properly aquatic — both energized and suspended in liminal space.
Rolling Blackouts asked Australian photographer Warwick Baker to make a video for “Read My Mind.” Baker chose to focus on the rodeo. In a press release, he explains, “I hoped to observe and document the spectacle of the rodeo, focusing on the performers rather than the audience. Being a vegetarian I found the event confronting, but wanted to document the theater and ritual of the rodeo without glorifying or condemning it.”
In the YouTube caption, Baker elaborates:
Watch the “Read My Mind” video below.
“In The Capital” b/w “Read My Mind” is out 4/26 via Sub Pop. Purchase it here.