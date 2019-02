Last year, Melbourne indie-poppers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their official full-length debut Hope Downs, a collection of breezily jangly college-rock jams in the same lineage as their ’80s antipodean forebears like the Go-Betweens and the Bats. Since then, they’ve toured hard and stayed fairly quiet on the new material front. That’s changing today.

Today, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a new song called “In The Capital,” which they’ve played live a few times since 2017 and which premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 show today. It’s another slice of perfectly crafted guitar-pop, and if the cover artwork is any indication, it looks like there will be a B-side called “Read My Mind” arriving shortly. Listen below.

“In The Capital” is out 2/27 via Sub Pop.