The hook in Travis Scott’s Astroworld hit “No Bystanders” goes, “Fuck the club up / Fuck the club up.” Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul has just sued the rapper for stealing “the cadence and sound” from Three 6 Mafia’s 1997 song “Tear Da Club Up,” which DJ Paul co-wrote and performed.

The suit calls it “virtually identical and strikingly similar.” Paul adds that Travis used the exact hook from “Tear Da Club Up” (“Tear the club up / Tear the club up”) for his Grammys performance this year.

Paul is attempting to get Scott’s track pulled and is seeking $20 million in damages, claiming that Scott never consulted him about using any portion of his song. Stereogum has reached out to Scott’s representative for further comment