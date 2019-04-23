The hook in Travis Scott’s Astroworld hit “No Bystanders” goes, “Fuck the club up / Fuck the club up.” Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul has just sued the rapper for stealing “the cadence and sound” from Three 6 Mafia’s 1997 song “Tear Da Club Up,” which DJ Paul co-wrote and performed.
The suit calls it “virtually identical and strikingly similar.” Paul adds that Travis used the exact hook from “Tear Da Club Up” (“Tear the club up / Tear the club up”) for his Grammys performance this year.
Paul is attempting to get Scott’s track pulled and is seeking $20 million in damages, claiming that Scott never consulted him about using any portion of his song. Stereogum has reached out to Scott’s representative for further comment
Travis Scott Setting It Off At The Grammys #GRAMMYs #Astroworld pic.twitter.com/CB5f7q9rUc
— Jared Coalmon (@jared_coalmon93) February 11, 2019