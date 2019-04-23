Watch Taylor Swift Perform At Time 100 Gala

Tonight, Taylor Swift is performing at the Time 100 gala. Swift is one of the six world influencers featured on the cover of this year’s TIME 100 issues. “When you write about your life, it lets you process your life…good or bad,” she said before performing “Delicate” from 2017’s Reputation. “I use my writing as an armor.”

Swift also performed “Style” from 2014’s 1989. She moved from her acoustic guitar to the piano for 2008’s “Love Story” and “New Year’s Day.” She closed with “Shake It Off” on guitar.

The other day, Swift was spotted wearing what looks like TS7 merch. Fans also pointed out a new Nashville mural supposedly tied to the 4/26 countdown that she’s been teasing on social media.

Watch Swift’s Time 100 gala performance below.