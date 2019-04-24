Young Nudy – “Mister” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Back in February, Young Nudy and his cousin 21 Savage were both arrested during a traffic stop. 21 Savage was then detained by ICE after it was found that he had overstayed a visa from the UK. After being released on bond, Nudy dropped a mixtape earlier this month called Faded In The Booth. Today, the two rappers are sharing a collaboration: a new banger, called “Mister.”

The track was produced by Pi’erre Bourne, and will appear on his and Nudy’s upcoming project Sli’merre, which is expected on 5/8. A fun flute tone, which seems to be one of the hottest instrumentals for trap and hip-hop at the moment, underscores most of the verses and hooks.

Check out “Mister” below.

Sli’merre is out 5/8. Pre-order it here.