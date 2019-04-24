Madonna – “Medellín” (Feat. Maluma) Video

Earlier this month, Madonna announced a new album called Madame X, her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. She paired the announcement with a cinematic teaser, featuring the icon in various elaborate costumes, and the album’s lead single, “Medellín.” Colombian reggaeton star Maluma is featured on the track, and today, he and Madonna appear in its new music video.

The video begins with Madonna at the end of a hallway, praying under a beam of light. “Dear god,” she says. “How could I trust anyone after years of disappointment and betrayal? How could I not want to run away again and again? Escape. I will never be what society expects me to be. I have seen too much. I cannot turn back. I have been kidnapped, tortured, humiliated, and abused…From now on, I am Madame X. And Madame X loves to dance. Because you can’t hit a moving target.”

Madonna and Maluma dance, ride horses, drink in bed, and celebrate with a lavish wedding and feast. At one point, he hits her with a riding crop. The video was directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó. Watch it below.

Madame X is out 6/14 via Live Nation/Interscope/Maverick.