Le Guess Who? Announces 2019 Curators

Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? will take place 11/7-10 throughout the entire city. Its organizers describe the four-day event as “a festival that is dedicated to showcasing boundary-crossing music from all over the world, questions the existing and embraces the unknown.” Today, the curators are announced.

They include Malian actress and Grammy-nominated musician Fatoumata Diawara, Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, “sound artist” Salvador Breed, Norway’s Jenny Hval, Oregon’s Moon Duo, New York composer Patrick Higgins, and Kevin Martin of the Bug.

All curators, except van Herpen and Breed, will perform live at Le Guess Who? 2019. This year’s lineup has yet to be announced. The Breeders, JPEGMAFIA, Black Midi, Madeline Kenney, Yves Tumor, Tirzah, FACS, and Cass McCombs were among the performers at last year’s festival. Our review touted the event as unlike anything you’ll see in the US.

4-Day Festival Passes are available now at a discounted rate until 5/2. Day tickets will become available at a later date. Get more information on the festival here.