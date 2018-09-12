Le Guess Who? 2018 Lineup

Holland’s Le Guess Who? is a more adventurously experimental option to combat the mainstream uniformity of American festival season. It’s niche, and if it’s anything like last year, it will be full of surprises and diversity and revelation.

Back in May, we shared the festival’s initial lineup for it’s 2018 edition, which combined picks from guest curators Asia Argento, Devendra Banhart, Shabaka Hutchings, and Moor Mother. Following sexual assault claims, Argento withdrew from the festival in August, but her chosen artists will remain on the program.

Today Le Guess Who? has revealed its final lineup, widening its carefully curated spectrum deeper into the avant-garde. These new additions include Neneh Cherry, Swamp Dogg, Lonnie Holley, Tirzah, Cass McCombs, Yves Tumor, Hot Snakes, Midori Takada, and many more names from around the globe. Three new special performances have been added as well: Ryley Walker and Kikagaku Moyo, who’ve teamed up to form Deep Fried Grandeur; Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers; and British shoegazers Seefeel, who will perform the entirety of their debut album Quique for its 25th anniversary. Check out the entire Le Guess Who? list below.

Curated by Devendra Banhart:

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Chihei Hatakeyama

Devendra Banhart

DRINKS

Ebo Taylor

Gigi Masin

Jessica Pratt

Joan Of Arc

Katey Red

Rodrigo Amarante

Roger Eno

SASAMI

Shannon Lay

Shintaro Sakamoto

Sun Foot

Takuro Kikuchi

Vashti Bunyan

Curated by Moor Mother:

700 Bliss

Art Ensemble of Chicago

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

DJ Haram

Emel Mathlouthi

GAIKA

Irreversible Entanglements feat. Pat Thomas

Islam Chipsy & EEK

Maja Ratkje

Maria Chavez

Nicole Mitchell

Pan Daijing presents: Fist Piece

Ras … G & The Afrikan Space Program

RP Boo

Saul Williams & King Britt present Unanimous Goldmine

Curated by Shabaka Hutchings:

BCUC

Bo Ningen

The Comet Is Coming

Hello Skinny

Ill Considered

Kadri Gopalnath

King Ayisoba

Kojey Radical

Paddy Steer

Sibusile Xaba

Sons of Kemet XL

STUFF.

General program:

The Breeders

AMMAR 808

Black Midi

Urochromes

Islaja

Mark Wynn

The Avonden

Howie Lee

Tim Koh

Kaja Draksler & Terrie Ex

Ora Cogan

Luke Cohlen

Dekmantel Soundsystem

Sarah Hennies & Jessica Sligter

Cinema Perdu

Philipp Bückle

DNMF

Ancient Shapes

Vera Sola

Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago with MO Strings

Circuit des Yeux presents ‘Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus’

Colin Stetson

Crack Cloud

Cüneyt Sepetçi

Don’t Say The Moon Has Set by Jerusalem In My Heart Orchestra

Eleanor Friedberger

FACS

Georgia Anne Muldrow

Greg Fox Quartet

Hailu Mergia

Jozef van Wissem

JPEGMAFIA

Judith Clijsters: Bored To Death

Kelman Duran

Kikagaku Moyo

Lucrecia Dalt

Lucy Railton

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Meridian Brothers

Mudhoney

Oliver Coates

Joe Cardamone

Lydia Lunch’s Big Sexy Noise

Psychic Ills

Richard Fearless

Please The Trees

Rizan Said

The Scorpios

Serpentwithfeet

Swamp Dogg

Neneh Cherry

Lonnie Holley feat. Nelson Patton

Yves Tumor

Tirzah

Cass McCombs

Deep Fried Grandeur with Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo

Midori Takada

Kelsey Lu

Senyawa

Seefeel performing Quique

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Hot Snakes

Alabaster DePlume

Soichi Terada

Vive la Void

Hilary Woods

Madeline Kenney

Boogarins

Linafornia

Negro Leo

Miho Hatori

Virginia Wing

Eli Keszler

King Champion Sounds

Michael Rault

Sourakata Koite

Cindy Lee

Art Feynman

Valley Maker

Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet

Olan Mill

