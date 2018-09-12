Le Guess Who? 2018 Lineup

Holland’s Le Guess Who? is a more adventurously experimental option to combat the mainstream uniformity of American festival season. It’s niche, and if it’s anything like last year, it will be full of surprises and diversity and revelation.
Back in May, we shared the festival’s initial lineup for it’s 2018 edition, which combined picks from guest curators Asia Argento, Devendra Banhart, Shabaka Hutchings, and Moor Mother. Following sexual assault claims, Argento withdrew from the festival in August, but her chosen artists will remain on the program.
Today Le Guess Who? has revealed its final lineup, widening its carefully curated spectrum deeper into the avant-garde. These new additions include Neneh Cherry, Swamp Dogg, Lonnie Holley, Tirzah, Cass McCombs, Yves Tumor, Hot Snakes, Midori Takada, and many more names from around the globe. Three new special performances have been added as well: Ryley Walker and Kikagaku Moyo, who’ve teamed up to form Deep Fried Grandeur; Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers; and British shoegazers Seefeel, who will perform the entirety of their debut album Quique for its 25th anniversary. Check out the entire Le Guess Who? list below.
Curated by Devendra Banhart:
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Chihei Hatakeyama
Devendra Banhart
DRINKS
Ebo Taylor
Gigi Masin
Jessica Pratt
Joan Of Arc
Katey Red
Rodrigo Amarante
Roger Eno
SASAMI
Shannon Lay
Shintaro Sakamoto
Sun Foot
Takuro Kikuchi
Vashti Bunyan
Curated by Moor Mother:
700 Bliss
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
DJ Haram
Emel Mathlouthi
GAIKA
Irreversible Entanglements feat. Pat Thomas
Islam Chipsy & EEK
Maja Ratkje
Maria Chavez
Nicole Mitchell
Pan Daijing presents: Fist Piece
Ras … G & The Afrikan Space Program
RP Boo
Saul Williams & King Britt present Unanimous Goldmine
Curated by Shabaka Hutchings:
BCUC
Bo Ningen
The Comet Is Coming
Hello Skinny
Ill Considered
Kadri Gopalnath
King Ayisoba
Kojey Radical
Paddy Steer
Sibusile Xaba
Sons of Kemet XL
STUFF.
General program:
The Breeders
AMMAR 808
Black Midi
Urochromes
Islaja
Mark Wynn
The Avonden
Howie Lee
Tim Koh
Kaja Draksler & Terrie Ex
Ora Cogan
Luke Cohlen
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Sarah Hennies & Jessica Sligter
Cinema Perdu
Philipp Bückle
DNMF
Ancient Shapes
Vera Sola
Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago with MO Strings
Circuit des Yeux presents ‘Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus’
Colin Stetson
Crack Cloud
Cüneyt Sepetçi
Don’t Say The Moon Has Set by Jerusalem In My Heart Orchestra
Eleanor Friedberger
FACS
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Greg Fox Quartet
Hailu Mergia
Jozef van Wissem
JPEGMAFIA
Judith Clijsters: Bored To Death
Kelman Duran
Kikagaku Moyo
Lucrecia Dalt
Lucy Railton
The Mauskovic Dance Band
Meridian Brothers
Mudhoney
Oliver Coates
Joe Cardamone
Lydia Lunch’s Big Sexy Noise
Psychic Ills
Richard Fearless
Please The Trees
Rizan Said
The Scorpios
Serpentwithfeet
Swamp Dogg
Neneh Cherry
Lonnie Holley feat. Nelson Patton
Yves Tumor
Tirzah
Cass McCombs
Deep Fried Grandeur with Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo
Midori Takada
Kelsey Lu
Senyawa
Seefeel performing Quique
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hot Snakes
Alabaster DePlume
Soichi Terada
Vive la Void
Hilary Woods
Madeline Kenney
Boogarins
Linafornia
Negro Leo
Miho Hatori
Virginia Wing
Eli Keszler
King Champion Sounds
Michael Rault
Sourakata Koite
Cindy Lee
Art Feynman
Valley Maker
Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet
Olan Mill
