Le Guess Who? 2018 Lineup

Holland’s Le Guess Who? is a more adventurously experimental option to combat the mainstream uniformity of American festival season. It’s niche, and if it’s anything like last year, it will be full of surprises and diversity and revelation.

Back in May, we shared the festival’s initial lineup for it’s 2018 edition, which combined picks from guest curators Asia Argento, Devendra Banhart, Shabaka Hutchings, and Moor Mother. Following sexual assault claims, Argento withdrew from the festival in August, but her chosen artists will remain on the program.

Today Le Guess Who? has revealed its final lineup, widening its carefully curated spectrum deeper into the avant-garde. These new additions include Neneh Cherry, Swamp Dogg, Lonnie Holley, Tirzah, Cass McCombs, Yves Tumor, Hot Snakes, Midori Takada, and many more names from around the globe. Three new special performances have been added as well: Ryley Walker and Kikagaku Moyo, who’ve teamed up to form Deep Fried Grandeur; Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers; and British shoegazers Seefeel, who will perform the entirety of their debut album Quique for its 25th anniversary. Check out the entire Le Guess Who? list below.

Curated by Devendra Banhart: 
Beverly Glenn-Copeland 
Chihei Hatakeyama
 Devendra Banhart
 DRINKS
 Ebo Taylor
 Gigi Masin
 Jessica Pratt 
Joan Of Arc
 Katey Red
 Rodrigo Amarante
 Roger Eno 
SASAMI 
Shannon Lay 
Shintaro Sakamoto 
Sun Foot 
Takuro Kikuchi 
Vashti Bunyan

Curated by Moor Mother: 
700 Bliss 
Art Ensemble of Chicago
 Beverly Glenn-Copeland 
DJ Haram
 Emel Mathlouthi
 GAIKA 
Irreversible Entanglements feat. Pat Thomas
 Islam Chipsy & EEK
 Maja Ratkje 
Maria Chavez
 Nicole Mitchell 
Pan Daijing presents: Fist Piece 
Ras … G & The Afrikan Space Program 
RP Boo 
Saul Williams & King Britt present Unanimous Goldmine

Curated by Shabaka Hutchings: 
BCUC 
Bo Ningen 
The Comet Is Coming
 Hello Skinny 
Ill Considered
 Kadri Gopalnath
 King Ayisoba
 Kojey Radical 
Paddy Steer 
Sibusile Xaba 
Sons of Kemet XL 
STUFF.

General program:
The Breeders
AMMAR 808
Black Midi
Urochromes
Islaja
Mark Wynn
The Avonden
Howie Lee
Tim Koh
Kaja Draksler & Terrie Ex
Ora Cogan
Luke Cohlen
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Sarah Hennies & Jessica Sligter
Cinema Perdu
Philipp Bückle
DNMF
 Ancient Shapes
Vera Sola 
Anoushka Shankar & Manu Delago with MO Strings
 Circuit des Yeux presents ‘Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus’ 
Colin Stetson
 Crack Cloud 
Cüneyt Sepetçi
 Don’t Say The Moon Has Set by Jerusalem In My Heart Orchestra 
Eleanor Friedberger
 FACS 
Georgia Anne Muldrow
 Greg Fox Quartet
 Hailu Mergia 
Jozef van Wissem 
JPEGMAFIA 
Judith Clijsters: Bored To Death
 Kelman Duran
 Kikagaku Moyo
 Lucrecia Dalt
 Lucy Railton
 The Mauskovic Dance Band
 Meridian Brothers 
Mudhoney
 Oliver Coates
Joe Cardamone 
Lydia Lunch’s Big Sexy Noise 
Psychic Ills
 Richard Fearless 
Please The Trees
 Rizan Said 
The Scorpios 
Serpentwithfeet
Swamp Dogg
Neneh Cherry
Lonnie Holley feat. Nelson Patton
Yves Tumor
Tirzah
Cass McCombs
Deep Fried Grandeur with Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo
Midori Takada
Kelsey Lu
Senyawa
Seefeel performing Quique
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hot Snakes
Alabaster DePlume
Soichi Terada
Vive la Void
Hilary Woods
Madeline Kenney
Boogarins
Linafornia
Negro Leo
Miho Hatori
Virginia Wing
Eli Keszler
King Champion Sounds
Michael Rault
Sourakata Koite
Cindy Lee
Art Feynman
Valley Maker
Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet
Olan Mill

Ticket info is available on the festival’s official website.

Tags: Le Guess Who