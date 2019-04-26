Empath – “Roses That Cry”

Empath’s debut album, Active Listening: Night On Earth, was originally supposed to be out by now, but its release date got pushed back — it’s now coming out next week (5/3) — but that just means we get to enjoy one more single from it before the full thing drops. We’ve heard “Soft Shape” and “Hanging Out Of Cars” already, and today the Philadelphia-based band is sharing “Roses That Cry.”

It’s absolutely great — so noisy that it flattens out into a full-throttle pummel, a constant static buzz forced along by the band’s ebbs and flows. Catherine Elicson’s lyrics are a mishmash of staticky memories, concluding with: “Remember when that tree fell on your car?/ Glass flew all over the yard,” an appropriately abrasive scene for a song that just won’t let up.

Listen below.

<a href="http://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/active-listening-night-on-earth" target="_blank">Active Listening: Night on Earth by Empath</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

05/03 Washington, TC @ DC9 *

05/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

05/05 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

05/06 Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

05/08 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

05/09 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

05/10 Houston, TX @ The Satellite (w/ Combo Chimbita)

05/13 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

* w/ SASAMI

Active Listening: Night On Earth is out 5/3 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.