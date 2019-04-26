Lifetime Announces Surviving R. Kelly Follow-Up Special

Although extensive sexual misconduct allegations against R. Kelly have swirled for years, Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary brought renewed, intensified scrutiny to the singer. Among other outcomes, the renewed attention resulted in a fresh round of criminal charges and the termination of Kelly’s record deal.

Now, as Deadline reports, Lifetime has announced a follow-up special called Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact to air the first weekend of May. Journalist Soledad O’Brien will host the special, which aims to present an overview of what happened in the aftermath of dream hampton’s documentary. Beyond the consequences for Kelly himself, Surviving R. Kelly reportedly caused a 35% increase in calls to sexual assault hotlines in America. The special will also examine Kelly’s recent activities, including his infamous interview with Gayle King.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact airs 5/4 at 10PM ET on Lifetime.