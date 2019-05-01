“ME!” is not very good, maybe even worrisomely bad, but one thing that cannot be denied about Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s cutesy Technicolor duet is that it’s catchy as hell. You listen to that thing one time and you’re stuck with it for hours. I know this from experience, as I suspect we all do, Swift being one of our last vestiges of monoculture and all that.

The Billboard Music Awards are happening tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — the city that once served as home base for Urie and his band Panic! At The Disco — which means Swift and Urie have their first chance to perform “ME!” live on TV. They opened the show with a big pastel production befitting the video, featuring a marching band. (I guess Kacey Musgraves isn’t the only artist Swift has been studying closely.)

Watch the performance below.

In other Swift news, last week she teased that the “ME!” video reveals both the title of her Reputation follow-up and its second single. In an interview with Swift today Zane Lowe correctly guessed today that the single is called “Lover.” She also said her fans have correctly identified the album title, which leads us to believe this Reddit thread presenting evidence for Daisy is correct. We’ll probably know pretty soon!