Tonight, Taylor Swift releases the project she’s been teasing via mural and cryptic Instagram post. She’s just shared her new song “ME!” featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, along with an accompanying music video.

The song was produced and co-written by Joel Little, who co-wrote, produced, mixed, engineered, and played the instruments on Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine.

“The song is about embracing your individuality and celebrating and owning it,” Swift told ABC’s Robin Roberts during tonight’s NFL draft. “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads. I want it to be a positive one.”

Besides wrapping her big Reputation tour, Swift has been busy working on the movie adaptation of the hit Cats musical, leaving Big Machine Label Group for Universal Music Group, and releasing her Reputation Stadium Tour Netflix documentary. A few nights ago, she performed at the Time 100 gala, as one of the six world influencers featured on the cover of this year’s TIME 100 issues.

Get ready for a new era of Taylor Swift. Listen to “ME!” below.