Mariah Carey recently turned 50 — or did she? A few months before her birthday she released Caution, the latest in a streak of low-key great late-career efforts. Whether making hits or not, she’s been consistently excellent for almost three solid decades now, with even the former punchline Glitter recently enjoying a moment of redemption. And we haven’t even gotten around to discussing the dozens of once-ubiquitous classics in her discography.

With all that in mind, the Billboard Music Awards chose to bestow Carey with the Billboard Icon Award tonight. The lifetime achievement trophy first went to Neil Diamond in 2011 and has since been bestowed upon Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, and Janet Jackson. Some of her chart achievements, according to Billboard:

Carey led the Billboard Hot 100 in each year of the 1990s, making her the only artist to top the chart in every year of any decade, and has had 18 total #1s on the chart, the most among any soloist. Additionally, her 79 total weeks ruling the Hot 100 are the most of any artist. Six of her albums claimed the #1 spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Carey accepted the Icon Award from Jennifer Hudson during tonight’s broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Before stepping to the podium, she performed a medley of hits including “A No No,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together,” and “Hero.” See? Incredible songs, and she didn’t even scratch the surface of her catalog.

Watch below.