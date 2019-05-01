BBMAs: Watch Madonna And Maluma Perform “Medellín” For The First Time

Last month, Madonna announced her new album Madame X with a cinematic, costume-filled promo. In the video, she describes Madame X as “a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore,” as well as “a spy in the house of love.” Tonight, she embodied the character at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.

Madonna brought out Colombian reggaeton star Maluma to perform the forthcoming album’s lead single, “Medellín.” The performance featured holograms of past Madonna eras and ended with a cha cha dance line through the audience.

