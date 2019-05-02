Palehound – “Worthy” Video

Back in February, Boston-based Palehound returned with a new track called “Killer,” which we called one of the best songs of the week. It was a welcome comeback, and it continued last month with the release of “Aaron” and news of a new album called Black Friday.

Today, Ellen Kempner’s band is back with another new song and video for “Worthy.” In a press release, Kempner says the track is “about feeling unworthy of love even within a relationship. It’s about years of being conditioned to hate my body and the shock of finding someone who isn’t telling me to change. Choosing to believe the person who believes in you is a wild journey especially when it correlates with ebb and flow of a partnership.”

The “Worthy” video was directed by House Of Nod’s Robert Kolodny, who also helmed the “Aaron” video, and touches on similar themes and imagery. Kempner confirms that this one is a continuation: “It’s the same characters but in this one I am mask-less and talking my way towards my companion, our shrinking distance represented by a string that ties us together.”

Check out the video for “Worthy” below.

Black Friday is out 6/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.