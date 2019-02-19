It’s been a couple years since Palehound’s last album, the excellent A Place I’ll Always Go, but Ellen Kempner has stayed busy covering the Magnetic Fields and releasing a 7″ and hitting the road a lot, and today she’s back with a fresh song.

Her new single “Killer,” which is being released right as Palehound starts a tour with Cherry Glazerr, has the feel of an old Western, a revenge tale aimed at those who take advantage of others. “I wanna be the one who kills the man who hurt you, darling,” Kempner sings, her voice a cock-eyed sneer.

“Quite frankly, this song is about the murderous fantasies I have about all of the people who have abused my friends and how they continue to live their lives unpunished,” she says of the track.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

02/19 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground*

02/20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

02/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club*

02/22 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop*

02/23 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*

02/26 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe*

02/27 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*

03/1 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

03/2 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

03/4 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium*

03/6 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

03/7 Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

03/8 Vancouver, ON @ Rickshaw Theatre*

03/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

03/11 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour*

03/12 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour*

* w/ Cherry Glazerr

“Killer” is out now via Polyvinyl.