In January, Sharon Van Etten released her first new album in five years, Remind Me Tomorrow. She performed the album’s centerpiece, and one of its best songs, “Seventeen,” with jazz-pop superstar Norah Jones last night at Webster Hall in New York as part of this year’s Red Bull Music Festival.

She sang the hell out of the song earlier this year on Kimmel and Ellen. But the Norah Jones feature gave “Seventeen” an almost airier feel. Van Etten followed “Seventeen” with “Every Time the Sun Comes Up” and “Stay.” She played “I Told You Everything,” “Serpents,” and “Love More” for her encore. Check out footage from the show below.