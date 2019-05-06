Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Igor Out Next Week

Tyler, The Creator began posting teaser videos late last week, leaving the world to wonder whether the follow-up to 2017’s exceptional Scum Fuck Flower Boy was coming soon. It is! On Twitter today, Tyler confirms that Igor is out 5/17, a week from this Friday.

In the 22-month interim since Flower Boy dropped, Tyler has shared lots of music, but usually in the form of one-off freestyles and loosies or guest verses on other people’s records. He also worked with Danny Elfman on music from last year’s Grinch reboot. A lot of that music was good, but now it’s time for a new project and hopefully a continuation of the evolution he displayed on Flower Boy.

Igor has two separate album covers. According to Tyler, the second is a portrait by Lewis Rossignol. He also seemed to tease a song called “Went Alien,” writing, “its a bridge on it thats….man…..sheesh.”

Below, check out Tyler’s announcement tweets plus the teaser videos, titled “IGOR’S THEME” and “WHATSGOOD.”

so yeah — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 6, 2019

some noise — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 6, 2019

cover two by lewis rossignol — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 6, 2019

went alien, — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 6, 2019