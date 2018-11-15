Tyler, The Creator – “Lights On” (Feat. Santigold & Ryan Beatty)

Tyler, The Creator has gone all-in on The Grinch. He recorded two songs for the new movie’s official soundtrack — a reimagining of its theme song, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and an original called “I Am The Grinch” — and it turns out that he’s not done yet on the holiday front.

Tomorrow, Tyler will release a new EP dubbed Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. It features six fresh songs that, as its title implies, were inspired by everyone’s favorite disgruntled Christmas menace. Right now, Tyler’s shared one of the songs from it, “Lights On,” that features Santigold and Ryan Beatty on top of a wintry beat.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Whoville”

02 “Lights On” (Feat. Santigold & Ryan Beatty)

03 “Hot Chocolate” (Feat. Jerry Paper)

04 “Big Bag”

05 “When Gloves Come Off” (Feat. Ryan Beatty)

06 “Cindy Lou’s Wish”

The Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch EP is out tomorrow.