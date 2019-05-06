Watch Mac DeMarco Cover “The Queen Of Canada” Feist Backstage At The Tonight Show

Mac DeMarco releases his mildly controversial new album Here Comes The Cowboy at the end of the week, and he promoted that release last week with a performance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where he treated viewers to a run through early single “All Of Our Yesterdays.” What we didn’t know at the time was that DeMarco also recorded a special performance backstage at 30 Rock.

Today Fallon’s people have published well-produced footage of DeMarco and his bandmates playing a lounge-ready cover of Feist’s Let It Die track “One Evening” in the backstage area. He preceded the performance with a dedication: “This is a song by the queen of Canada. Most of you Americans probably don’t realize that we have a queen, but we do. Her name is Leslie Feist. We love you, Les.” It ends with a gap-toothed grin and another profession of love.

Watch the performance below, where you can also hear Feist’s original.

Here Comes The Cowboy is out 5/10 on Mac’s Record Label.