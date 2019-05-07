Alex Cameron – “Miami Memory” Video (Feat. Jemima Kirke)

Australian musician Alex Cameron is back with his first new music since 2017’s Forced Witness. “Miami Memory” is a slinky, synthily soulful single with these memorable lines in the chorus: “Eating your ass like an oyster/ The way you came like a tsunami.” And it comes along with a music video, directed by Alex Cameron himself and featuring his girlfriend, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, who’s already starred in and directed a couple of his videos.

“‘Miami Memory’ is a story about how we audition in the present for our future selves to enjoy in retrospect,” Cameron says. “In that way, tender memories that we share together are captured in thought and stored with the same electricity that keeps our heart beating. It’s a gift for my girlfriend Jemima, and it is dedicated to the artist Greer Lankton and her partner Paul Monroe. I am lucky to have learned that a group of people can be a shining light.” Watch and listen below.

“Miami Memory” is out now.