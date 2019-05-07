Last year, Cat Power returned with the lovely album Wanderer, her first LP in six years. And since she came back, Chan Marshall has been out in the world, doing things that, not that long ago, would’ve been hard to imagine a once-reticent performer even attempting. In the past few months, she’s opened a damn Mumford & Sons arena tour. And today, Marshall has announced another tour. This time around, she’s headlining venues across North America. And along with that announcement, she’s also got a new music video for the gorgeous and wrenching Wanderer track “Horizon.”
Chan Marshall is in the “Horizon” video, staring reflectively into the middle distance while playing an acoustic guitar. And the video also captures intimate, quiet moments from a few of Marshall’s friends and loved ones, including the pro skater Sean Pablo, the model Tess Sahara, and the actress and artist Lucia Ribisi. Marshall’s regular collaborator Greg Hunt directs. Below, you can watch the video and check out Cat Power’s tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
06/27 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
06/28 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Siren’s Call Music & Culture Festival
07/01 – Lille, France @ Théâtre Sébastopol
07/02 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/04 – Paris, France @ Festival Days Off
07/05 – Lyon, France @ Festival Les Nuits de Fourvière
07/06 – Brugge, Belgium @ Cactus Festival
07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard
07/09 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
07/12 – London, UK @ Hyde Park London *
07/13 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/15 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
07/16 – Lorrach, Germany @ Stimmen Festival
07/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/19 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Blue Balls Festival
07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte
09/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/24 – Boston, MA @ ROYALE
09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre
09/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
09/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
10/25 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
10/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
* with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Laura Marling, & Sam Fender
Wanderer is out now on Domino. Read our cover-story feature on Cat Power here.