Last year, Cat Power returned with the lovely album Wanderer, her first LP in six years. And since she came back, Chan Marshall has been out in the world, doing things that, not that long ago, would’ve been hard to imagine a once-reticent performer even attempting. In the past few months, she’s opened a damn Mumford & Sons arena tour. And today, Marshall has announced another tour. This time around, she’s headlining venues across North America. And along with that announcement, she’s also got a new music video for the gorgeous and wrenching Wanderer track “Horizon.”

Chan Marshall is in the “Horizon” video, staring reflectively into the middle distance while playing an acoustic guitar. And the video also captures intimate, quiet moments from a few of Marshall’s friends and loved ones, including the pro skater Sean Pablo, the model Tess Sahara, and the actress and artist Lucia Ribisi. Marshall’s regular collaborator Greg Hunt directs. Below, you can watch the video and check out Cat Power’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/27 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

06/28 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Siren’s Call Music & Culture Festival

07/01 – Lille, France @ Théâtre Sébastopol

07/02 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/04 – Paris, France @ Festival Days Off

07/05 – Lyon, France @ Festival Les Nuits de Fourvière

07/06 – Brugge, Belgium @ Cactus Festival

07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard

07/09 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

07/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

07/12 – London, UK @ Hyde Park London *

07/13 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

07/16 – Lorrach, Germany @ Stimmen Festival

07/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/19 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Blue Balls Festival

07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

09/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

09/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/24 – Boston, MA @ ROYALE

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre

09/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

09/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

10/25 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

* with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Laura Marling, & Sam Fender

Wanderer is out now on Domino. Read our cover-story feature on Cat Power here.