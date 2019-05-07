Olden Yolk – “Grand Palais”

Psych-folk duo Olden Yolk are releasing their sophomore album Living Theatre next week, which is named after the New York thespian movement of the same name. After “Cotton & Cane” and “Distant Episode,” Shane Butler and Caity Shaffer are sharing their third and final single before the album drops.

Draped in watery guitar and building to a slow climax, “Grand Palais” is the duo’s ode to personal spirituality. They expand on this notion on the creation of the track in a press release:

“Grand Palais” is about the frivolous search to seek some semblance of spiritual understanding in various places, things, and people outside of ourselves. Much of the song was written through improvisation in the studio alongside percussionist Booker Stardrum, whose frantic drumming is a driving force in the song. Weaving vocals, synthesizers, and tempo switches all encapsulate the dual feelings of desperation and euphoria found within this type of pursuit.

Living Theatre is out 5/17 via Trouble in Mind. Pre-order it here.