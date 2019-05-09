Drawing Boards – “UFOs” & “The Message”

Drawing Boards are a four-piece band comprising ex-Dirty On Purpose singer-drummer Doug Marvin, Sisters guitarist Aaron Pfannebecker, TEEN’s Jane Herships, and Darlings’ Peter Rynsky. Last year we premiered the group’s single “Something On Me” from their self-titled debut album. And with a second album called The Message on the way, today we’re sharing two more Drawing Boards tracks.

On new songs “UFOs” and “The Message,” the group has adopted a more washed out, surfy feel for their guitar work. While quieter, “The Message” features a more rich palette of sounds and is not as overdriven as “UFOs.” Both tracks are distinctly summery, launching swirling riffs underscored by thumping yet not overwhelming bass. The drums have a spacey, reverbed sound that make them sound like they’re in another room.

On “UFOs,” Herships says:

Everyone in the band has really different sensibilities. And writing with boys is very different then if I were on my own. Aaron and I do this call and response thing, where he makes a statement and I finish the sentence. It plays out as a conversation between two people who are about to meet or have met.

Check out “UFOs” and “The Message” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Queen Bee”

02 “The Thrill”

03 “The Message”

04 “Poor Bentley”

05 “Day El Topo”

06 “What’s Your Name?”

07 “How You Fall”

08 “Barbados”

09 “Cover Song”

10 “UFOs”

11 “Insides Out”

12 “Clouds Move Backwards”

The Message is out 6/7 via Gentle Reminder. Pre-order the album here. And if you’re in Brooklyn, catch Drawing Boards’ release show with Parquet Courts’ A. Savage and Blush at Baby’s All Right on 6/5.