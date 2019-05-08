Kelly Lee Owens – “Let It Go”

Since releasing her self-titled debut album in 2017, London-based producer Kelly Lee Owens has gone on to remix St. Vincent and Björk. And today, she’s shared a new single as the latest installment of Adult Swim’s ongoing Singles series.

Despite the title, “Let It Go” is emphatically not a cover of the song from Frozen. Instead, it’s a skeletal, pulsing dance track threaded with ghostly whispers urging you to “let it go.” Listen to it and check out Owens’ upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/05 New York, NY @ Elsewhere

07/06 New York, NY @ TBA

07/11 San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

07/12 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

07/13 Mexico City, MX @ Yu Yu