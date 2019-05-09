Institute – “Anxiety” Video

Institute are releasing a new album, Readjusting The Locks, next week. We’ve heard “Dazzle Paint” and “Deadlock” from it already, and today the New York/Austin band are sharing another new track, “Anxiety,” with a frenetic video put together by the group’s bassist Adam Cahoon. The song is nervy and compact, a good approximation of the out-of-control jitters. “Anxiety, I’m doing everything oh so anxiously,” Moses Brown sings on it, his voice an interior buzz. Listen below.

Readjusting The Locks is out 5/17 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.