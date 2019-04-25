Next month, Institute are releasing a new album, Readjusting The Locks. They’ve shared “Dazzle Paint” from it so far, and today the band, who are now split between Austin and New York, are putting out another song, “Deadlock.” It’s surprisingly melodic for the group and, as their new album’s closing track, a welcome comedown. Moses Brown’s delivery is scuzzy and stumbling, set behind guitars and melodies that recall a sunnier disposition. Listen below.

Readjusting The Locks is out 5/17 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.