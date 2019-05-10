ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Drunk On Saturday”

ILOVEMAKONNEN has kept up a steady drip of material, including last year’s iLoveAmerica EP and some posthumous collaborations with Lil Peep. But it’s been a bit since his last “proper” release. At the top of this year, he put out “Spendin,” a new solo track featuring Gucci Mane, and today he’s announcing his M3 EP, which also includes that track.

He’s sharing a new song that’ll go on it, too, called “Drunk On Saturday,” a much more responsible night to get lit than on a Tuesday. But the song is anything but light, instead opting for a dark and desperate plea on the hook about being sad and alone and fucked up out of your mind.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Liquid Supply Daily”

02 “I’m Not Ok”

03 “Drunk On Saturday”

04 “Shoot Shoot”

05 “Money Fiend”

06 “Spending” (Feat. Gucci Mane)

The M3 EP is out 6/21 via Warner Bros.