Maxo Kream – “She Live” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion are two of the most promising rappers to come out of Texas in recent years. Maxo, from Houston, is an underground legend, a monster storyteller capable of communicating fired-up energy and intense criminal-life pathos at the same time. Megan, from Dallas, is a human charisma supernova who radiates control and disgust. It never would’ve even occurred to me to hope the two of them would show up on a track together. But they’ve done it now, and I want a million more of these.

Earlier this week, Maxo Kream announced a new RCA deal and shared a furious banger called “Still.” And now he’s followed that song up with “She Live,” a tough, skeletal new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The song itself is simple enough. Maxo raps about his perfect woman, while Megan makes the point that she already is the perfect woman. But the two of them get to breathe fire over a minimal beat-rattle, and they just sound amazing together.

Megan has lately been making a habit of stealing other rappers’ songs away from them, and she goes close to doing that here. (An evocative line: “Work that tongue just like a serpent.” But Maxo’s gruff, grimy fast-rap flow is not an easy thing to overshadow. Both of them just rap their asses off, and there’s no clear winner. Listen below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new project Fever is out 5/17, and hopefully Maxo’s got something coming, too.