Rolling Loud Tonight: Lil Wayne Cancels, Kodak Black Arrested

Lil Wayne will not be performing tonight (Saturday, May 11) at Rolling Loud in Miami.

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!” he wrote on Twitter, less than two hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

Rolling Loud shared Lil Wayne’s announcement on the festival’s official Twitter page.

The rapper was set to play the top spot on one of the festival’s three stages, the Audiomack Stage, at 10:55 p.m. (Wake Flocka Flame will be performing on the Monster Energy Stage at 10:30 p.m., while Travis Scott will take the Loud Stage at 10:50 p.m.)

Earlier on Saturday, following false reports of an active shooter at the festival’s first night, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement and cited an abundance of law enforcement on the grounds.

Cherif said: “Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation. Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure.”

UPDATE: Elsewhere at Rolling Loud tonight Kodak Black was arrested on state and federal firearms charges. He was scheduled to perform at 8:45 on the Loud stage.

Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight. Official statement from Marshals: after an extensive investigation conducted by the US Marshals, ATF, and Miami Dade PD North Side Gang Unit, Kapri, was arrested as he arrived… pic.twitter.com/IHVzAoNStI — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

