Jenny Lewis Launches Weed Strain

Jenny Lewis has launched her own weed strain called The Rabbit Hole, inspired by her new album On The Line that came out a couple months ago.

The strain was produced in collaboration with Glass House Farms and will be available in 5-packs of half-gram pre-rolls in a number of California dispensaries. Per a press release, The Rabbit Hole is “a light Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content” whose seeds were apparently first distributed at a 1991 Grateful Dead concert.

Lewis is the latest in a line of celebrities to take advantage of weed’s more (legally) legitimate standing. Post Malone recently announced that he’s launching his own weed company, and celebrity strains from Bob Marley and Tyga have popped up in recent years.