It’s now been five years since the former Rilo Kiley leader Jenny Lewis released The Voyager, her last album. And today, she’s followed it up, giving us a whole new album of elegant LA rich-kid blues. For the new LP On The Line, she enlisted some heavy help, teaming up with an all-star roster of musicians like Beck, Ringo Starr, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner, and old collaborator Ryan Adams. And yes, she has had some things to say about that last one.

But a new Jenny Lewis album is not about the collaborators, notable though they may be. Instead, it’s about all the different ways Lewis finds to incisively describe glamorous benders, mental-health struggles, familial difficulties, romantic chaos, and whatever else might be going on in her life. She does it through immaculately textured old-school folk-rock, but no amount of expert musicianship will hold her back lyrically.

Today, the album comes out. And last night. Lewis was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing her new songs to a carefully, chromatically decorated stage, complete with color schemes and coordinated bunches of balloons. On the show proper, she sang first single “Red Bull & Hennessy.” And as an online bonus, she also sat down at a piano and busted out “Wasted Youth.” Below, stream the new album and check out the two Kimmel performances.

On The Line is out now on Warner Bros.