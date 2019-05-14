NOIA – “Ciudad del Humo” Video

Last month, Gisela Fulla-Silvestre announced her second EP as NOIA, Crisàlida, with “Ausencias,” a track that would land on our list of the best songs of the week. Today, the New York-based artist is sharing another new song, “Ciudad del Humo,” a subtle pop miniature that pricks and clicks and flows along. “I should have known better/ You’ve made a mistake,” she sings on it.

Its GALO-directed music video follows a number of compelling characters — mostly all played by Fulla-Silvestre — throughout New York, from a wide-eyed newcomer to a femme fatale toting a gun around. It captures the hum of the city come to life, separate stories all taking place on the same small island.

Listen and watch below.

The Crisàlida EP is out 5/17 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.