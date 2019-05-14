The great Miami band Torche have been around since 2004, when they rose from the ashes of hardcore monsters Floor. In that decade and a half, no other band has sounded like Torche. Torche have always made their home on the American metal underground, and they alone have found a way to combine the fuzz-bass rumble of doom with the adamantine hooks of stadium-sized ’90s alt-rock. They are unique beasts. And so it’s great to learn that Torche have a new album on the way.

This summer, Torche will follow up 2015’s Restarter with the new LP Admission. It’s the first album that they’ve recorded with new bassist Eric Hernandez, formerly of Wrong. (Previous Torche bassist Jon Nuñez has moved over to guitar.) Nuñez produced Admission, and if first single “Slide” is any indication, it’s going to be an absolute fucking stomper.

“Slide” is not a Calvin Harris cover. Instead, it’s a contribution from new member Hernandez, who seems to completely grasp the Torche aesthetic. Of the new song, drummer Rick Smith says, “’Slide’ is one of the first songs Eric came to the table with, fully realized and arranged. Eric is a total beast of a songwriter. I suggested he use the first three Gary Numan records as inspiration and he came back at us with some melodically sound material that nailed the Torche vibe.” And that’s exactly what the song sounds like: A soaring churn that could’ve only ever come from this band. Below, listen to “Slide” and check out the Admission tracklist and Torche’s new tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “From Here”

02 “Submission”

03 “Slide”

04 “What Was”

05 “Times Missing”

06 “Admission”

07 “Reminder”

08 “Extremes Of Consciousness”

09 “On The Wire”

10 “Infierno”

11 “Changes Come”

TOUR DATES:

5/31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Doomed and Stoned Festival

6/15 – Denver, CO @ Electric Funeral IV

6/20 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

7/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

7/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Justice Pub

7/28 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

7/31 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

8/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

8/03 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

8/04 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

8/05 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

8/06 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

8/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern

8/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/09 – Orlando, FL @ Henao Center

8/10 – Miami, FL @ Las Rosa’s

9/21 – Asheville, NC @ Heavy Mountain

11/01-3 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

Admission is out 7/12 on Relapse.