Passion Pit & Galantis – “I Found U”

Two years ago, citing mental health reasons, Passion Pit leader Michael Angelakos announced that he was putting his project on hiatus. Since then, Passion Pit have returned, but they’ve been reveling in past glories, playing the blog-rock nostalgia-fest Just Like Heaven and heading out a tour in honor of the 10th anniversary of debut album Manners. But Passion Pit are not content to live entirely in the past. And today, we get the first new Passion Pit single in two years.

The new track “I Found U” is a collaboration with Galantis, a Swedish dance-pop production duo. Galantis are part of the EDM circuit these days, but they’re also inveterate collaborators. Christian Karlsson, one half of Galantis, is also a member of the band Miike Snow — contemporaries of Passion Pit — and he’s half of the pop production duo Bloodshy & Avant, which makes him partially responsible for pop monsters like Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Linus Eklöw, the other half of the duo, co-wrote and co-produced Icona Pop’s “I Love It.” If you’re looking for people to help you make your reentry on a grand stage, you could do worse than these guys.

“I Found U” is sweeping and effective big-tent dance-pop, but it’s sincere, too. Angelakos sings about making it through a dark time with the help of someone else’s love: “Just look how bad these last few years were to me / They brought me lower than you’d ever believe / No light to look up to.” It’s a cathartic release, and you can hear it below.

“I Found U” is out now at the streaming services.