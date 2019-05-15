The Sidekicks – “People’s Court”

Cleveland-based indie rockers the Sidekicks have had quite the evolution from DIY basement punksters to soaring jam masters. The band’s latest release, Happiness Hours, was released in 2018, and today they’re sharing a new single called “People’s Court.” They’re also heading out on tour with the Menzingers this summer, and those dates can be found below.

This track has a more acoustic sound compared to previous tracks like “Twin’s Twist.” A discordant pluck comes in between verses. Those same notes find themselves rearranged harmonically to match the chorus vocals. A warbling and warm pad amplifies the softness, which displays a rather different side to the versatile band.

This gives way to a nostalgia lyrically that is ruminative yet concise. According to Sidekicks vocalist Steve Ciolek, this exact emotion can be physically placed. “‘Peoples Court’ takes place at a combination laundromat/bar in a quiet moment shared between a couple. Sometimes it’s unnerving how well two people can know each other,” he said in a press release.

Check out “People’s Court” below, along with an alternate acoustic version by Ciolek.

TOUR DATES:

06/22 Lansing, MI @ Three Stacks Festival

07/06 Yellow Springs, OH @ Springsfest

07/23 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

07/24 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

07/25 London, Canada @ Rum Runners

07/28 Worchester, MA @ Palldium

07/30 Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub

07/31 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

08/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

08/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

08/04 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

08/06 Cincinatti, OH @ Southgate House Revival

08/08 Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

08/09 Virginia Beach @ Peabody’s Nightclub

08/10 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

“People’s Court” is out now on Epitaph.