Last month, Joanna Sternberg shared “This Is Not Who I Want To Be,” our first taste from the New York-based musician’s debut album Then I Try Some More. Its release is still a couple months out, but Sternberg has already lined up a stint opening for Conor Oberst this summer and today they’re sharing another single, “I Try.”

Sternberg has a way with simple stories and melodies that feel eternal, and “I Try” falls into that category. It’s little more than Sternberg and a gently galloping guitar, but it gets at something universal: not seeing humanity reflected in another person’s eyes. “With a smile like yours, you could get away with murder, so I will not trust you,” they sing. “With a face like yours, you will know no suffering, I can’t connect with you, although I’ll try each time though I don’t know why.”

Here’s Sternberg with a statement on the song:

This song is about being in any sort of a relationship with a narcissistic person who does not care about you. I have always wanted to be friends with EVERYONE, so it has been difficult to say goodbye to these people. I wish all of them well. I wrote this song as a reminder to surround myself with people who reciprocate my love. I am sorry about the judgmental tone of this song, because I know that everybody feels pain and it is impossible to see into anyone’s mind, body or heart … but I guess life is full of fleeting emotions so if this song is too negative, maybe you will give me another chance and listen to “Pimba” (my song about a baby penguin) which is the next track on the album!

Listen below via Gold Flake Paint.

<a href="http://joannasternberg.bandcamp.com/album/then-i-try-some-more" target="_blank">Then I Try Some More by Joanna Sternberg</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

07/17 Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Free Concert Series *

07/18 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater *

07/19 Norwalk, CT @ Wall St Theater *

07/20 Bearsville, NY @ Bearsville Theater *

07/21 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

07/23 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells Brewery *

07/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

07/25 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre *

07/26 Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater *

07/27 Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow *

07/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Weesner Amphitheater *

* w/ Conor Oberst

Then I Try Some More is out 7/12 via Team Love Records. Pre-order it here.