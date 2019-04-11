Joanna Sternberg – “This Is Not Who I Want To Be”

Joanna Sternberg has been making music in New York City basically since they were born. Later this year, Sternberg is releasing a new full-length, Then I Try Some More, and today is sharing its lead single, “This Is Not Who I Want To Be.”

It’s no coincidence that both titles are statements of intent, phrases that serve as a reminder to keep changing, to push forward and continually try to do better. “This Is Not Who I Want To Be” is simple but affecting — Sternberg confronts oblivion with only a piano in tow, attempting to get the better of addiction by sheer force of will. “This is not who I want to be/ I am slowly killing me,” Sternberg sings, their voice lifting up in repose. It’s soft and plaintive, a declaration made with conviction.

“I wrote the melody and first lines exactly as it was happening. I was in my room going cold turkey when I should have been in a hospital, and didn’t sleep for 9 days,” Sternberg says of the track. They continue:

I sang it for a friend months later who said it was horrible, but I decided to complete the song anyway because the melody kept getting stuck in my head and it annoyed me so much that I wanted to finish the song so it would leave me alone! Sometimes/a lot of the time that’s what gets me to finish a song. Although it is about me, I put it out there for other people who have gone through it too, and/or as a warning for people never to do anything that could/will lead to that or the only thing worse than that. It is also for anyone for any reason.

Listen below.

<a href="http://joannasternberg.bandcamp.com/album/then-i-try-some-more" target="_blank">Then I Try Some More by Joanna Sternberg</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is Not Who I Want To Be”

02 “Step Away”

03 “My Angel”

04 “For You”

05 “Pimba”

06 “Nothing Makes My Heart Sing”

07 “Trying To Say No”

08 “You Have Something Special”

09 “Don’t You Ever”

Then I Try Some More is out 7/12 via Team Love Records. Pre-order it here.