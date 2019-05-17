Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “The Prototype Of The Ultimate Lifeform” Video

Next month, Prince Daddy & The Hyena are releasing their sophomore album, Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the follow-up to the Albany band’s 2016 debut I Thought You Didn’t Even Like Leaving. They’ve shared a couple tracks from it already, “Lauren (Track 2)” and “I Lost My Life,” and today they are unleashing another one, “The Prototype Of The Ultimate Lifeform,” which features this snag of a hook: “Nothing in my brain would impress you/ Sit and think all day like a recluse/ You’re so pathetic.”

The track comes with a music video that sheds some light on the process behind the album, which the band recorded at PonderRosa Studios in Lafayette, NJ, and looks like it was a lot of fun.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/17 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

07/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca *

07/19 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery *

07/20 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

07/21 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *

07/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

07/23 Asheville, NC @ Mothlight *

07/25 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

07/26 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn *

07/27 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 *

07/28 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar *

07/29 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

07/31 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

08/01 San Antonio @ Paper Tiger Indoor *

08/03 Monterrey, MX @ APARATO *

08/05 Austin, TX @ Mohawk Inside *

08/06 Dallas, TX @ Dada *

08/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

08/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat #

08/10 Tijuana, MX @ TBD #

08/11 San Diego, CA @ HOB VOODOO #

08/12 Fullerton, CA @ Programme #

08/13 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

08/14 Reno, NV @ Holland Project #

08/16 Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate #

08/17 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project #

08/18 Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre #

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

08/21 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake #

08/23 Kansas City, MO @ Rino #

08/24 St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

08/26 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallot #

08/27 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

08/28 Detroit, MI @ El Club #

08/29 Cleveland, OH @ Mahallls Locker Room #

08/30 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto #

08/31 New York, NY @ Market Hotel #

* w/ Retirement Party & the Obsessives

# w/ Retirement Party & Kississippi

Cosmic Thrill Seekers is out 6/28 via Counter Intuitive Records/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.