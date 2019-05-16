Preview David Letterman’s Interview With Kanye West

Kanye West is one of the guests on the upcoming second season of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Their interview took place earlier this year in Los Angeles and will air when the season premieres on 5/31. And today, a new trailer for the series has arrived.

In the clip, Letterman asks “If velcro had been invented first, would there be zippers?” which Kanye calls “a deep question.” Their conversation later touches on Kanye’s mental health issues. “When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting ‘erratic,’ as TMZ would put it,” he says.

In addition to Kanye, this season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will also feature episodes with Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, and Lewis Hamilton. Watch the trailer for the show below.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction his Netflix 5/31.