Mannequin Pussy – “Who You Are”

Last month, Mannequin Pussy announced their third album, Patience, with the incredible “Drunk II,” which made our list of the best songs of the week. Today, the Philadelphia band are releasing a new single, “Who You Are,” which once again shows off the softer and sweeter side of the group.

This one finds Marisa Dabice in full inspiration mode, singing in the chorus: “Oh, who taught you to hate the way you are?/ If I were you, there’s not a thing I would restart/ I love who you are.” The same precision that the band has always trafficked in is still there, just used to different ends.

Listen below.

Patience is out 6/21 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.