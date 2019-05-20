Samia – “Ode To Artifice” Video (Feat. Mary-Louise Parker)

I’ve been enjoying recent Samia singles like “Lasting Friend” and the Active Bird Community collaboration “Somewhere,” and her set at our Range Life party during SXSW was quite nice. (It also included a “My Sharona” cover, though not repeated ad nauseam Deerhunter-style.)

Today she’s got a new song out called “Ode To Artifice” that continues her streak of quality releases. This one’s a jaunty number with retro soul overtones. It arrives with a video directed by Nick D’agostino, featuring ample hairbrush singing and a cameo from Mary-Louise Parker (who is pals with Samia’s mom, Kathy Najimy).

Samia shared some background with Consequence Of Sound:

“Ode To Artifice” is a desperate plea; my authentic self is lusting after my stage/party persona and begging her to merge… Nick D’agostino and I decided to tell the story of a girl who spends weeks obsessing over the way she’ll present herself at prom, only to discover that she is grossly underdressed compared to the more colorful and popular version of herself who is thriving at the event.

Watch below.