Twen – “Holy River” Video

Nashville duo Twen, new signees to Frenchkiss fresh from the DIY scene, are carving out names for themselves. With only a live EP and a recent single, “Waste,” under their belts, group members Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones are gearing up for their upcoming debut album. While we wait for more details on that, the band has shared a new single and video today.

Fitzsimmons directed the video for “Holy River,” a psychedelic, downtempo jam inspired by Nashville and its nature upon the band’s move from Boston. The clip finds Jones and Fitzsimmons romping around a misty forest in all red threads and facepaint, devilish and nymph-like.

Watch it happen below.

“Holy River” is out now on Frenchkiss.