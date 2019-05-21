After putting out two great EPs, LA-based Goon are gearing up to release their debut full-length, Heaven Is Humming. We heard its lead single, “Datura,” back in March. Now, along with today’s album announcement, the lo-fi scuzz rockers are sharing two new tracks, “Northern Saturn” and “Snoqualmie.”

The new songs speak to Heaven Is Humming’s range. “Northern Saturn” has a dark, almost bratty edge, while “Snoqualmie” — which arrives with an impressionistic video directed by frontman Kenny Becker — exposes a softer side. “The whole thing is loud and hits really hard, but it feels like it actually takes you places. To me it actually doesn’t feel super cohesive, which I kind of like about it,” Becker says in a statement. “It’s not just ten or eleven hard-hitting rock songs. It’s…weird.”

Becker wrote Heaven Is Humming while suffering from a chronic sinus condition that required surgery and periodically debilitated his senses, including hearing. “I find encouragement in the fact that I’m able to be productive in the times that I’m not sick,” he explains. “People like to romanticize the periods in which, for example, someone like Van Gogh was suffering, but it was actually because he was sick that he would go outside and see a cherry-blossom tree and be struck by its beauty. It would make him realize, ‘This might be the last time I see this, I don’t know when I’ll have this snatched away from me again.’”

Check out “Northern Saturn” and “Snoqualmie” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “F Jam”

02 “Black Finch”

03 “Northern Saturn”

04 “Deny”

05 “Snoqualmie”

06 “Cammie At Night”

07 “Datura”

08 “Critter”

09 “Mem”

10 “Check Engine Light”

11 “CCLL”

CREDIT: Kristy Benjamin

Heaven Is Humming is out 7/19 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.