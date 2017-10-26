Goon – “Ten Tables”

Goon continue to soften their grungy edges today with the release of the third single off their forthcoming EP, Happy Omen. Their last release, Dusk Of Punk, had a crunchier sound that mellowed in its final tracks, lending a clear transition into their new record’s style. Scrappy psych-pop track “Ten Tables” follows the slow, acoustic-driven melodies on the other two singles, “Chaka” and “She,” with a slightly quickened pace and heavier layering. The twangy guitar, whooshing harmonies, and reference to childhood memories remind me somewhat of Alex G. Frontman Kenny Becker expands on the song:

When I wrote this I was thinking about my time as a kid in elementary school. I liked the image of me and my peers working on arts and crafts projects while not being able to fully comprehend the future pleasure and suffering that potentially await you at such a young age. Also, I like elevating a somewhat mundane activity such as my specific experience of childhood arts and crafts to almost religion-level symbolism. Not to say it actually means anything that important. It’s just fun to do and see what it does to the song as a result.

Listen to “Ten Tables” below.

Happy Omen is out 10/30. Pre-order it here.